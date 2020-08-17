Liam Hemsworth Apparently Has a ‘Low Opinion’ of Miley Cyrus After She Shaded Him in ‘Midnight Sky’

Don’t hold out hope for a reunion. Liam Hemsworth has a “low opinion” of Miley Cyrus after their divorce, according to a source for Us Weekly. “Liam kind of has a low opinion of Miley at this point,” the insider said. “He was really hurt by their split.”

News of Hemsworth’s opinion of Cyrus comes after the release of her new song, “Midnight Sky,” which was inspired by their divorce. Hemsworth and Cyrus, who met on the set of the Nicholas Sparks movie The Last Song in 2009, separated in August 2019 after less than a year of marriage. The couple, who were together on and off for almost 10 years, finalized their divorce in January 2020. A source told Us Weekly on Saturday, August 15, that the Hunger Games star leaned on his family, including brothers Chris Hemsworth and Luke Hemsworth, after his split from the former Disney Channel star.

“[He] has had the support of his family to help him move on,” the insider said. “Liam has been trying to be as private as possible and respectful about their relationship and breakup, and it’s a shame to him and his family that certain aspects about his and Miley’s relationship have been made public. He’s a very traditional and good guy and was very hurt by the way specific instances played out in front of the world.”

“Miley and Liam haven’t talked much since their divorce. Liam was hurt by Miley moving on with new love interests shortly after they broke up,” the insider said.

As for “Midnight Sky,” which was inspired by their divorce, a source told HollywoodLife on Saturday, August 15, that Hemsworth isn’t bothered by the track. “Liam isn’t concerned one way or another over Miley’s new song but is sure it will be a hit like all her music. He knows the name of the game and understands that Miley’s form of expression is through her music,” the insider said.

The source continued, “They have a long history and spent a huge chunk of their lives together as a couple. That will never change and he knows they learned a lot from each other through their relationship. Liam doesn’t have any plans on reaching out to her but wishes her the best. He’s moved on with his life and is focused on his own career and relationships at this point.”

The insider also told HollywoodLife that Hemsworth is ready to move on from Cyrus. “Liam is about moving forward,” the source said. “His life and relationship with Miley had so much meaning and he learned so much from it but now that chapter is over. He has moved on, he has grieved and he is now in a great place to take on a great future. He is not going to pay attention to what Miley sings or says about him. He is letting her do what she wants and rising above it.”

The source continued, “Liam is living his life and has moved on so it’s a shame that the relationship is being dragged into the spotlight again but there’s not much he can do so he’s just tryin to ignore it. It helps that he’s in Australia, he’s got his family all there, he’s got his friends and he’s got Gabby. He’s good.”