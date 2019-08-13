Liam Hemsworth’s Instagram Post About His Split With Miley Cyrus Will Have You In Tears

On Saturday, August 10 news broke that Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth were separating. The couple, who tied the knot just eight months ago in December, is taking time apart. Liam Hemsworth’s Instagram statement Miley Cyrus is truly breaking our hearts. It appears the couple has nothing but love and respect for one another, even in the midst of choosing to end their relationship.

While the word “divorce” hasn’t been on the table, it doesn’t feel far away. For the two of them to so publicly announce a separation, the decision has to be pretty final. To be fair, Cyrus was spotted on what appeared to be a romantic getaway with Brody Jenner’s ex Kaitlynn Carter (they were kissing), so Hemsworth and Cyrus’ timetable for their announcement may have been pushed up.

Regardless of whatever has gone down between these two, there still appears to be a genuine adoration for one another. Hemsworth shared a sweet note to fans and Cyrus that both makes us want to sob into our pillow and reinstalls our belief in humanity all at the same time. Hemsworth wrote, “Hi all, Just a quick note to say that Miley and I have recently separated and I wish her nothing but health and happiness going forward.” He then added that he has not, and will not be speaking to the press. So that Daily Mail report that Hemsworth said, “You don’t understand what it’s like…” is apparently not true. Hemsworth continued his Instagram post saying, “This is a private matter and I have not made, nor will I be making, any comments to any journalists or media outlets. Any reported quotes attributed to me are false. Peace and Love.”

In a statement released to People magazine from Cyrus’ reps, the same essence was echoed—the couple wants their privacy at this time:

Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time. Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers. They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy.

Cyrus, who is still in Europe with Carter, has been very active on social media as well. And while she hasn’t directly addressed the breakup, her posts have kind of indirectly acknowledged it.

Two days ago, Cyrus wrote, “Don’t fight evolution, because you will never win. Like the mountain I am standing on top of , which was once under water , connected with Africa , change is inevitable. The Dolomites were not created over night, it was over millions of years that this magnificent beauty was formed. My dad always told me “ Nature never hurries but it is always on time”…. it fills my heart with peace and hope KNOWING that is true. I was taught to respect the planet and its process and I am committed to doing the same with my own …. 💙”

Then she followed up with this post, “New day. New adventure. 💚”

And last but not least, she quoted one of her own songs saying, “Life’s a climb… but the view is great.”