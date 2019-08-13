StyleCaster
Share

Liam Hemsworth’s Instagram Post About His Split With Miley Cyrus Will Have You In Tears

What's hot
StyleCaster

Liam Hemsworth’s Instagram Post About His Split With Miley Cyrus Will Have You In Tears

by
Liam Hemsworth Miley Cyrus
16 Start slideshow
Photo: Michael Buckner/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

On Saturday, August 10 news broke that Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth were separating. The couple, who tied the knot just eight months ago in December, is taking time apart. Liam Hemsworth’s Instagram statement Miley Cyrus is truly breaking our hearts. It appears the couple has nothing but love and respect for one another, even in the midst of choosing to end their relationship.

While the word “divorce” hasn’t been on the table, it doesn’t feel far away. For the two of them to so publicly announce a separation, the decision has to be pretty final. To be fair, Cyrus was spotted on what appeared to be a romantic getaway with Brody Jenner’s ex Kaitlynn Carter (they were kissing), so Hemsworth and Cyrus’ timetable for their announcement may have been pushed up.

Regardless of whatever has gone down between these two, there still appears to be a genuine adoration for one another. Hemsworth shared a sweet note to fans and Cyrus that both makes us want to sob into our pillow and reinstalls our belief in humanity all at the same time. Hemsworth wrote, “Hi all, Just a quick note to say that Miley and I have recently separated and I wish her nothing but health and happiness going forward.” He then added that he has not, and will not be speaking to the press. So that Daily Mail report that Hemsworth said, “You don’t understand what it’s like…” is apparently not true. Hemsworth continued his Instagram post saying, “This is a private matter and I have not made, nor will I be making, any comments to any journalists or media outlets. Any reported quotes attributed to me are false. Peace and Love.”

In a statement released to People magazine from Cyrus’ reps, the same essence was echoed—the couple wants their privacy at this time:

Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time. Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers. They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy.

Cyrus, who is still in Europe with Carter, has been very active on social media as well. And while she hasn’t directly addressed the breakup, her posts have kind of indirectly acknowledged it.

Two days ago, Cyrus wrote, “Don’t fight evolution, because you will never win. Like the mountain I am standing on top of , which was once under water , connected with Africa , change is inevitable. The Dolomites were not created over night, it was over millions of years that this magnificent beauty was formed. My dad always told me “ Nature never hurries but it is always on time”…. it fills my heart with peace and hope KNOWING that is true. I was taught to respect the planet and its process and I am committed to doing the same with my own …. 💙”

Then she followed up with this post, “New day. New adventure. 💚”

View this post on Instagram

New day. New adventure. 💚

A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on

And last but not least, she quoted one of her own songs saying, “Life’s a climb… but the view is great.”

View this post on Instagram

Life’s a climb... but the view is great.

A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on

0 Thoughts?
1 of 16
rs_293x473-130709082321-634.miley.ls.7913.jpg
rs_293x473-130709082321-634.miley.ls.7913.jpg

Although they haven't been seen together recently, Miley Cyrus posed with Liam Hemsworth and a fan following a hike in Canada, where she apparently wore her beloved 2Pac shirt and no pants.

Photo: Twitter
iHeartRadio Ultimate Pool Party Presented By VISIT FLORIDA At Fontainebleau's BleauLive - Main Stage Show
iHeartRadio Ultimate Pool Party Presented By VISIT FLORIDA At Fontainebleau's BleauLive - Main Stage Show

In June, she made a serious statement in a vintage Versace dress at the iHeartRadio Ultimate Pool Party. She's become a serious fan of the brand, which is beloved by rappers, in recent months.

Photo: John Parra/Getty Images for Clear Channel
New Myspace Launch Event
New Myspace Launch Event

Cyrus seems to hate traditional clothing these days, so here she is in a rather perplexing combination of half-jeans, half-sweats.

Photo: Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Myspace
2013 Billboard Music Awards - Arrivals
2013 Billboard Music Awards - Arrivals

She's all about a sexy jumpsuit these days, and we loved the Balmain ensemble she wore to the Billboard Music Awards back in May.

Photo: Jeff Bottari/Getty Images
"PUNK: Chaos To Couture" Costume Institute Gala
"PUNK: Chaos To Couture" Costume Institute Gala

While many who attended the "PUNK: Chaos to Couture" themed Met Gala this year didn't exactly obey the theme, she certainly did—showing up in a chic Marc Jacobs ensemble with her hair fully spiked.

Photo: Larry Busacca/Getty Images
Rachel Zoe - Front Row - Fall 2013 Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week
Rachel Zoe - Front Row - Fall 2013 Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week

At the Rachel Zoe show at Spring 2013 fashion week, Cyrus rocked a jumpsuit—and we don't think she's changed out of one ever since.

Photo: Larry Busacca/Getty Images for Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week
US-ENTERTAINMENT-AWARDS-MTV
US-ENTERTAINMENT-AWARDS-MTV

Wowza! In a plunging black Emilio Pucci gown, Cyrus made her first appearance since chopping off (and bleaching) her hair at the hands of Chris McMillan, the man behind "The Rachel."

Photo: FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/Getty Images
Australians In Film Awards & Benefit Dinner 2012 - Arrivals
Australians In Film Awards & Benefit Dinner 2012 - Arrivals

Just a year ago, before their relationship drama was splashed around in the tabloids, the happy couple celebrated their engagement on the red carpet for the Australians in Film Awards in June 2012.

Photo: Jason Merritt/Getty Images for AIF
2012 Billboard Music Awards - Arrivals
2012 Billboard Music Awards - Arrivals

Bombshell alert! In a plunging white Jean Paul Gaultier ensemble, Cyrus captivated the crowd at the 2012 Billboard Music Awards.

Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for ABC
Premiere Of Lionsgate's "The Hunger Games" - Arrivals
Premiere Of Lionsgate's "The Hunger Games" - Arrivals

The first sign that crop tops would be a mainstay in her wardrobe: The Emilio Pucci look at "The Hunger Games" premiere in March 2012. It may have been Hemsworth's big night, but let's face it, we all remember this outfit.

Photo: Jason Merritt/Getty Images
2012 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Graydon Carter - Arrivals
2012 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Graydon Carter - Arrivals

Clad in Roberto Cavalli, Cyrus went for old Hollywood glam at the February 2012 Vanity Fair Oscar party.

Photo: John Shearer/WireImage
2012 People's Choice Awards - Backstage And Audience
2012 People's Choice Awards - Backstage And Audience

She showed signs of being fashion forward in this David Koma dress with a large sheer panel, but she was still far from where she is today.

Photo: Christopher Polk/Getty Images for PCA
American Giving Awards Presented By Chase - Arrivals
American Giving Awards Presented By Chase - Arrivals

This nude halter dress was far more prom than ratchet at the American Giving Awards in December 2011.

Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Nickelodeon's 24th Annual Kids' Choice Awards - Arrivals
Nickelodeon's 24th Annual Kids' Choice Awards - Arrivals

LOS ANGELES, CA - APRIL 02: Actress/singer Miley Cyrus arrives at Nickelodeon's 24th Annual Kids' Choice Awards at Galen Center on April 2, 2011 in Los Angeles, California.

Photo: Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Premiere Of Paramount Pictures' "Justin Bieber: Never Say Never" - Arrivals
Premiere Of Paramount Pictures' "Justin Bieber: Never Say Never" - Arrivals

Nowadays she channels Rihanna, but back in February 2011 her style inspiration was clearly Stevie Nicks.

Photo: Jason Merritt/Getty Images
The Last Song Premieres in Los Angeles
The Last Song Premieres in Los Angeles

For their first public appearance as a couple at "The Last Song" premiere back in March 2010, Cyrus donned a one shoulder black dress. These days, we would be shocked to see her in a dress that didn't have sheer panels or Versace medallions covering it.

Photo: Revolutionpix/Fame Pictures

Next slideshow starts in 10s

Kylie Jenner & Stormi Webster Are Giving Us Billionaire Vibes On Their Mega...

Kylie Jenner & Stormi Webster Are Giving Us Billionaire Vibes On Their Mega...
  • rs_293x473-130709082321-634.miley.ls.7913.jpg
  • iHeartRadio Ultimate Pool Party Presented By VISIT FLORIDA At Fontainebleau's BleauLive - Main Stage Show
  • New Myspace Launch Event
  • 2013 Billboard Music Awards - Arrivals
  • "PUNK: Chaos To Couture" Costume Institute Gala
  • Rachel Zoe - Front Row - Fall 2013 Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week
  • US-ENTERTAINMENT-AWARDS-MTV
  • Australians In Film Awards & Benefit Dinner 2012 - Arrivals
  • 2012 Billboard Music Awards - Arrivals
  • Premiere Of Lionsgate's "The Hunger Games" - Arrivals
  • 2012 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Graydon Carter - Arrivals
  • 2012 People's Choice Awards - Backstage And Audience
  • American Giving Awards Presented By Chase - Arrivals
  • Nickelodeon's 24th Annual Kids' Choice Awards - Arrivals
  • Premiere Of Paramount Pictures' "Justin Bieber: Never Say Never" - Arrivals
  • The Last Song Premieres in Los Angeles
Tags:
share