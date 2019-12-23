Liam Hemsworth Is ‘Happy’ To Move On From Miley Cyrus With His New Model GF

Is Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus’s divorce ever going to be official? While they’re waiting for the paperwork to be finalized, sources report that Liam Hemsworth is “happy” moving on with Gabriella Brooks after filing for divorce from Miley Cyrus. Honestly, good for him!

Liam and Gabriella just started dating recently, after Liam split up with his first girlfriend post-separation, Dynasty actress Maddison Brown. Liam and Gabriella (a model) were spotted at lunch together in Australia with Liam’s parents, so it looks like things are already serious—much more-so than the relationship with Maddison. “Liam and Maddison weren’t that serious and were mainly having fun together,” a source told Us Weekly. But Gabriella’s meeting with the parents went very well. “His family approves of her and really likes her, which is very important to him,” the source said.

Overall, Liam is just happy with where he’s at right now re: Miley divorce. There are no hard feelings, though. The source added: “He’s not upset with Miley, but is happy to be moving on.”

He’s not the only one. Miley has made it very clear that she’s happy to be moving on, too. She’s thrown shade at Liam and their short-lived marriage multiple times, even implying that her current beau Cody Simpson is the only truly good man she’s ever met.

Thankfully, these two will be completely free of each other soon. Their divorce case is “not complete,” as of a Dec. 3 notice. But Liam has to file the signed documents by Jan. 21, or he’ll have to pay a fine… Or withdraw his request to divorce, which seems unlikely. Also, both Miley and Liam both have to show up to court to make things final. It could be awkward, considering they don’t even follow each other on Instagram anymore, but hey! Divorces are anything but easy.