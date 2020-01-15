Liam Hemsworth’s New Girlfriend Gabriella Brooks Is So Different from Miley Cyrus & It’s Refreshing

Sometimes the best way through is with something—or someone—new. Which is why Liam Hemsworth’s girlfriend Gabriella Brooks is so different from Miley Cyrus, the Australian actor’s ex. Liam’s new lady is also an Aussie, and when she’s not busy going on dates with her 30-year-old beau, she’s off modeling for runway and print campaigns. And according to a source with HollywoodLife, Liam thinks his 23-year-old girlfriend a real “breath of fresh air” compared to Miley.

The pair initially sparked dating rumors shortly after Liam broke things off with Maddison Brown, the first woman he was spotted dating following his divorce from Miley Cyrus. But now that things are over with the Dynasty actress and he’s officially finalizing his divorce with Miley, the star is ready to have fun with someone who isn’t looking for anything too serious. After all, “Liam is still in the midst of his divorce with Miley so marriage is the furthest thing from his mind right now,” a source told HollywoodLife. And considering that his “split from Miley was really hard on him,” it helps to date someone who won’t remind him of her, at all. Cue Gabriella.

Gabriella is the furthest thing from Miley, and we’re talking more than nationality. “Gabriella has been a breath of fresh air and she makes him very happy,” the source explained. “Gabriella lets him be himself and doesn’t put any pressure on him.”

Which means, she’s totally going with the flow. If we can take Miley’s history as an example, we know she has a penchant for rushing into relationships. When her split with Liam was announced, fans also learned immediately thereafter that she was already dating Kaitlynn Carter. That summer fling got intense quickly, only to fizzle out just as wildly as it began. Within weeks, the pop star set her sights on songwriter Cody Simpson, and the pair have been inseparable since. They even spent the holidays together.

Meanwhile, Liam and Gabriella are in no rush. “They have no label on where things stand with them at this point,” says a source. “And although they’re both really private, they feel comfortable enough with each other to step out in public and allow themselves the freedom to have a good time.” You love to see it!