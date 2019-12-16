Liam Hemsworth Might Have a New Girlfriend After His Splits From Miley Cyrus & Maddison Brown

Scroll To See More Images

Rumor has it that Liam Hemsworth is dating Gabriella Brooks amid his divorce from Miley Cyrus and split from Maddison Brown (whenever that was.) The Daily Mail published photos of the rumored couple on Monday, Dec. 16, in Byron Bay, Australia, where the actor, 29, introduced the model, 21, to his parents, Craig and Leonie Hemsworth. Per the newspaper, Gabriella “hit it off” with Liam’s parents at a lunch on Friday, Dec. 13.

Photos of the lunch show Liam hugging his mom before introducing her to Gabriella, who gives Leonie a warm embrace. The Daily Mail reports that Liam and Gabriella, who is from Sydney, Australia, sat together as they chit-chatted with his parents. The lunch date comes two months after Liam’s rumored relationship with Dynasty actress Maddison Brown. The two were first photographed kissing and holding hands in New York City. Earlier this month, Maddison told Confidential magazine why she won’t discuss her relationship with Liam.

“My rule is not talking about my personal life,” she said. “I can understand it from an objective point of view why people are interested. It’s not really in my day-to-day reality.”

While we don’t know for sure, it looks like Maddison and Liam’s relationship is over, judging from the recent photos of Gabriella meeting his parents. The lunch date also comes amid Liam’s divorce from ex-wife Miley Cyrus. The two split after less than a year of marriage in August. (The couple married in December 2018 after almost a decade of on-again, off-again dating.) E! News reported earlier this month that Miley and Liam will reunite for the first time since their split to finalize their divorce in January.

As for how Miley might feel about Liam’s new relationship, we suspect that the former Disney Channel star is A-OK. The “Malibu” artist is currently in a relationship with singer Cody Simpson (who, coincidentally, is also Australian) and dated The Hills: New Beginnings star Kaitlynn Carter weeks after her breakup from Liam. Both Liam and Miley deserve to move on, and we’re glad to see they’re doing so.

Now, onto Liam’s (rumored) new woman: Gabriella Brooks. Here are some things we found out from stalking her Instagram.

She Was in Byron Bay in November

Gabriella was in Byron Bay (where Liam and Chris Hemsworth both have homes) as early as November, as evidenced by this Instagram where she posted photos of her at the beach with the caption: “Byron <3.” Of course, Gabriella may not have been in Byron Bay for Liam. The model is from Sydney and is a student at Sydney University, so she may have just taken a trip north to Byron Bay. (A couple of her photos show her hanging out with her friends.) Still, it’s pretty sus.

She Used to Date Matthew Healey

Liam isn’t Gabriella’s first famous romance. According to Cosmopolitan, the model dated 1975 lead singer Matthew Healey for four years.

Matthew and Gabriella Broke Up in the Fall

Liam and Gabriella have more in common than their Australian roots. Both the model and actor are coming from fresh breakups. According to Cosmopolitan, Matthew and Gabriella split in the fall, around the same time that Liam filed for divorce from Miley.