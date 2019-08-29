Liam Hemsworth Just Returned To Instagram & His Message Is Super Positive

Sometimes the best way to move forward is to hop to it. Liam Hemsworth’s Instagram post-divorce from Miley Cyrus reveals he’s quite positive about what’s next. Since the former couple announced they were separating, the Australian actor has been extremely low-key. He returned home to hang out with this big brother Thor aka Chris Hemsworth and get away from the glare of the spotlight.

Before officially filing for divorce from Miley on Aug. 21–Liam has only released a statement saying that he wished nothing but the best for the “Slide Away” singer–and that he would be making no further public comments about the situation. Miley has already started looking towards her future. She’s been spotted out and about with her new bae, Kaitlynn Carter. Kaitlynn was even by Miley’s side during her recent MTV VMAs performance.

According to US Weekly, Liam thought that he and his soon-to-be former wife might reconcile. However, after seeing her PDA photos with Kaitlynn–his family urged him towards a complete split. Still, all of this hasn’t stopped Liam from focusing on his work and his passions.

He got on Instagram to promote the release of his latest film, Killerman. The film is set to be released in the U.S. on Aug. 30. Liam posted a photo of himself from the movie’s set looking hot and bloodied. He captioned the photo,

Excited to announce a movie I worked on called Killerman will be released in the USA on August 30th. I’m incredibly proud of the work everyone did on it. It was an absolute honor to work with my friend Emory Cohen again, one of my favorite actors, Malik Bader, an extremely creative and intelligent director, and the brilliant Ken Seng for his work as Director of Photography. Blood, sweat and tears were shed from all who were involved Independent film making is always a tough thing to pull off and I just want to thank all the hard-working people who helped make it happen. @killermanofficial.

The movie looks pretty kick-ass to us! We’re just glad both Miley and Liam are doing well.