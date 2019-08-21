Liam Hemsworth Just Officially Filed For Divorce From Miley Cyrus & Wow

It’s over, it’s done. Liam Hemsworth filed from divorce from Miley Cyrus citing “irreconcilable differences.” This comes less than two weeks after the couple officially announced their separation. Liam hired Hollywood divorce attorney Laura Wasser to represent him in the divorce. Considering the fact that the pair were legally married for less than a year–we would hope that there won’t be too much drama as they go their sperate ways.
When they initially separated on Aug. 10–the former couple released a joint statement saying,
Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time. Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers. They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy.
Though things were obviously rocky–fans hoped that the pair would work out their differences. However, after Miley was seen publically hooking up with Kaitlynn Carter–things began to look bleak. Her new single, “Slide Away” also seemed to take shots at her husband.
In the days following the split–we also learned thas Miley and Liam weren’t even in contact with one another. “She hasn’t talked to Liam,” an insider told People. The source also added, “Miley is okay, but you can tell she isn’t 100 percent happy.”
Shortly thereafter Liam released a statement on Instagram where he was very pragmatic about their split. He said,
Hi all
Just a quick note to say that Miley and I have recently separated and I wish her nothing but health and happiness going forward.
This is a private matter and I have not made, nor will I be making, any comments to any journalists or media outlets. Any reported quotes attributed to me are false.
Peace and Love.
It looks like the pair have decided to find happiness–alone.
