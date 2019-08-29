Liam Hemsworth’s Family Fully Freaked Out After Seeing Those PDA Pics Of Miley Cyrus & Kaitlynn Carter

It’s been a rocky month for the Australian actor. Now we know that Liam Hemsworth’s family’s reaction to Miley Cyrus photos with Kaitlynn Carter was not a positive one. In early August–Liam and Miley announced they were separating. In a statement that shocked the world, the former couple’s rep announced, “Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time. Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers. They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy.”

At the time–it just seemed like the pair needed their space, but there was no divorce talk on the table. However, for the next week or so, the “Slide Away” singer was seen lounging with and fully making out with reality starlet, Kaitlynn Carter. The ladies were first seen vacationing in Italy together. Then, they were seen out and about in Los Angeles. Reports said that they couldn’t keep their hands off of one another.

“Miley is very close with Kaitlynn. It’s romantic, but also a friendship,” a source told People. “They are both going through similar stuff right now and are bonding over it.”

Apparently, it was all too much for the Hemsworth clan. US Weekly is reporting that Liam’s family was horrified by it all. “He thought they could work it out, but all those pictures of her and Kaitlynn ended that,” a source told the magazine. “Liam comes from a very conservative family and his family was freaked out by it.”

On August 21, Liam filed for divorce citing “irreconcilable difference.” Though he’s said nothing but positive things about his wife, it seems like those public photos truly were the last straw.

For her part, Miley is also moving forward. She brought Kaitlynn Carter with her to the MTV VMAs, and she’s focused on her work.