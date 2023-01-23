Who Is Liam Hemsworth Dating Now After His Divorce From Miley Cyrus & Rumors He Cheated On Her ’14 Times’?

Scroll To See More Images

Moving on. It’s pretty hard to stray away from the limelight when the song “Flowers” is allegedly written about your relationship. After moving on from Miley Cyrus, are we interested in who Liam Hemsworth’s dating now? Maybe.

Miley and Liam had a very publicized relationship since they met on the set of The Last Song in 2009. The two have had their ups and downs throughout the years, but they finally married in 2019. Almost a year later, the couple filed for divorce. Liam announced the separation in a brief Instagram post, Liam wrote, “Hi all, just a quick note to say that Miley and I have recently separated and I wish her nothing but health and happiness going forward.” He continued, “This is a private matter and I have not made, nor will I be making, any comments to any journalists or media outlets,” he wrote. “Any reported quotes attributed to me are false. Peace and Love.”

So who is Liam Hemsworth dating now? Read more below to find out.

Who is Liam Hemsworth dating now?

Gabriella Brooks (2020 – present)

Liam Hemsworth is currently dating Gabriella Brooks. The two were first linked when they were spotted having lunch in December 2019 with Liam’s parents in Australia, which is both of their home countries. During the COVID-19 lockdowns, the two were reportedly quarantining together. A source also dished to E! in March 2020 that the commonality between the duo brought them closer. “The Australia connection is definitely nice for both of them,” the source said. “She wants to be in Australia just as much as he does, and they both really enjoy being there and spending time with family and friends. He doesn’t feel like he is being pulled away.”

“They’re both secure in their relationship and Gabriella isn’t worried that Liam has any lingering feelings for Miley and isn’t intimidated by their relationship,” an insider explained to Us Weekly in September 2020. “Liam and Gabriella are really close and feel comfortable with one another. They connect over important topics and share the same values about family and life.”

Gabriella “brings out the best” in Liam, the source continued. “His relationship with Gabriella is very different from Miley. “They like the same things and have the same lifestyle.” The source went on to say that Hemsworth’s 10-year relationship with Cyrus was “a rollercoaster of highs and lows” while “Gabriella is very laid back and even-keeled.”

Liam’s family is very supportive of the two’s relationship. “While Liam’s family has been a huge support since the breakup with Miley, it was Gabriella who made him realize there is life after Miley. Gabriella is quiet, low-key,” a source told Entertainment Tonight in April 2020. “She loves to be alone with Liam and isn’t seeking attention from others.”If that weren’t enough, she has more than bonded with the Hemsworth family, per the source. “The family very much approves and likes having her around,” the insider told E! News. “They are happy for Liam that he has found someone that brings out the best in him.”

The two have since been public about their relationship and post each other on social media pretty frequently. On Liam’s birthday and on the day when Miley released “Flowers,” Gabriella posted on her Instagram story a picture of Liam swimming and captioned it, “Happy Liam Day.”

Maddison Brown (2019)

Liam was spotted on dates with Dynasty actress Maddison Brown in 2019. The two were spotted in restaurants and walking around New York City in October 2019, where TMZ dubbed her as Liam’s “mystery woman.” Maddison spoke out about her private life when Australia’s Daily Telegraph asked about her dating history. “I’m not answering that question,” she told the outlet, per ELLE. “My rule is not talking about my personal life.”

Miley Cyrus (2009 – 2013) (2016 – 2020)

Liam Hemsworth’s most notable lover is Miley Cyrus with their turbulent relationship. The two met on the set of The Last Song in 2009 in which they both starred. The two broke up in 2010 and reunited a month later. Liam and Miley were then engaged in 2012 when Liam proposed to Miley with a 3.5-carat ring from Neil Lane. “I’m so happy to be engaged and look forward to a life of happiness with Liam,” Cyrus told People at the time.

A source told People the engagement had the blessing of Miley’s family. “Billy Ray loves Liam. He’s happy his daughter has found the right guy,” the source said, adding that Hemsworth has spent a lot of time with her family, barbecuing together. “The whole family loves Liam.” However, the two called off the engagement on September 2013. Months earlier, rumors came out that the Hannah Montana alum and the Hunger Games star split. Miley dispelled the rumors by saying, “I am so sick of La. And sick of the lies that come with it,” she posted. “I didn’t call off my wedding. Taking a break from social media. #draining”

The Independence Day: Insurgence star and the Bangerz singer reunited in January 2016, resuming their engagement less than a month after. Miley and Liam were wedded on December 26, 2018. In a now-deleted Instagram post, they confirmed the wedding, 12.23.18” and “10 years later …..”Miley captioned the post. In the photo of them kissing, the singer wrote: “This is probably our one–millionth kiss.”

Less than a year later, Miley’s rep confirmed they had separated. “Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time,” the rep said. The rep continued in the statement: “Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers. They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy.” Liam filed for divorce in August 2019.

In one instance in an interview with Howard Stern, Miley also revealed that she didn’t think she and Liam would ever tie the knot. “We were together since 16,” she said. “Our house burned down. We had been like, engaged—I don’t know if we really ever thought we were actually going to get married, but when we lost our house in Malibu—which if you listen to my voice pre- and post-fire, they’re very different so that trauma really affected my voice. And I was actually in South Africa, so I couldn’t come home, and like, my animals were tied to a post at the beach. I lost everything.” The divorce was finalized on February 22, 2020.

On January 13, 2023, which is Liam’s birthday, Miley released the song “Flowers” which is speculated to be about their relationship. Pop culture Twitter PopTingz claimed that the set of the music video was where Hemsworth allegedly cheated on Cyrus with 14 women. “The house where the music video for Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers” was recorded was previously used by Liam Hemsworth to cheat on Miley with more than 14 women while they were married,” the account tweeted, but the tweet itself is unverified. The tweet went viral with more than 40,000 likes and 10,000 retweets, however it’s not confirmed whether he actually cheated on the singer with 14 women.

Nina Dobrev (2014)

At the right time? Liam Hemsworth was spotted having some romantic moments with Nina Dobrev. Nina was filming The Vampire Diaries, while Liam was shooting the final two installments of The Hunger Games. When they weren’t filming, they hung out with a group of friends, per Hello! A source told Celebuzz via Hello! that Nina and Liam were definitely acting couple-y” — shared a romantic moment. “They stayed around two to three hours and Nina left before Liam, and as she was leaving they gave each other a good night kiss,” the insider dished. “The kisses were on the lips publicly outside of the bar … and it was three sensual kisses on the lips.”

Some other sources dispelled the rumors or supported them. Liam and Nina “were talking to each other mostly, but they didn’t look flirtatious,” a source told E! News, adding that “it didn’t seem like a date” and “there was no PDA going on.” However, another onlooker spoke with People and said that “Nina was sitting on [Hemsworth’s] lap and they were staring into each other’s eyes while talking.”

Eiza Gonzalez (2013)

A day after his breakup with Miley, Liam Hemsworth was spotted making out with Baby Driver actress Eiza Gonzales. A source told Us Weekly that Liam moved on pretty quickly and was “over [Miley] and wants to make a clean break. No more back and forth.”

January Jones (2013)

Liam Hemsworth was linked to January Jones in 2013. Amid his split with Miley, the two appeared to have a fling together. “January thinks Liam is so sexy,” a source dished to Us Weekly at the time. The Mad Men star and Liam were rumored to be “all over each other” at a party and “consoled” him when going through the breakup with Miley.