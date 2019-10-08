Here’s What Liam Hemsworth Is Doing To Get Over Miley Cyrus

It’s been two months since Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth went their separate ways, but it’s still the talk of the town because the drama is ongoing. Miley Cyrus moved on with someone new in about a half a second, and this clue about Liam Hemsworth dating after divorcing Miley Cyrus shows that the actor is also moving forward with his life—but in his own, uniquely Liam way.

After the split, Miley spent an intense few weeks in an increasingly serious relationship with Kaitlynn Carter. Then they broke up too, and she made out in public with Cody Simpson, who she is now boo’d up with. She wrote a long post about what it’s like to have all of her wild flings take place in the public eye, and without a doubt, it puts both of her recent exes in an awkward position as well.

Unlike Miley, Liam actually isn’t interested in dating at this point—but that doesn’t mean he’s overly hung up on his ex. Unlike the rest of the world, he’s not following Miley’s ever-changing love life, and the two of them don’t even speak anymore. A source tells HollywoodLife that Liam is doing “so much better” and has “come to terms with the fact that their relationship is completely over.”

The source added that, “Liam needed some time to recover from the pain over this breakup, but he’s in a really good place now and is getting better each and every day. He’s solely focused on moving forward in a positive direction — and has no interest in dating, at least at this point.”

Liam and Miley are very different people, so it makes sense that they’re dealing with their divorce in completely different ways. While Miley focuses on being a single adult for the first time in her life, Liam is focusing on a new project: a series called Dodge and Miles on Quibi. “Liam’s really about this new project,” another source tells HollywoodLife. “It’s a very physically demanding role, which is exactly what he needs right now. All the physical activity does wonders for his state of mind.”

Additionally, Liam is spending lots of time with family. Their support has meant everything to him. “Time with his family always helps him get back on track,” the source said. “He’s back to being his best, and the Liam everyone knows and loves.”

Exercise, family time, and exciting new projects? Sounds like a very healthy post-breakup regimen to us!