Those Photos Of Miley Cyrus Kissing Kaitlynn Carter Really Affected Liam Hemsworth

Sadly, the world was met with upsetting information when one A-list couple announced a split just two weekends ago. And apparently, Liam Hemsworth’s breaking point was Miley Cyrus’ PDA with Kaitlynn Carter. But that’s not surprising, and it’s completely understandable! Even if you’re on a break, it’s hard to see someone you’ve spent the last decade with canoodling with someone else. The initial reports on the breakup stated that Hemsworth and Cyrus would be working towards mending their relationship, but that the break was necessary right now. There were no papers filed, just separate trips (Cyrus with Carter in Italy, and Hemsworth in Australia) and some time apart.
That all changed, however, when the Isn’t It Romantic actor filed for divorce on Wednesday. According to a source at E!, it was seeing those photos of Cyrus and Carter on a romantic getaway that pushed him to want to make things more official and permanent. Seeing those photos and watching his wife (well, estranged wife) with another woman was what did it. That was when the 29-year-old realized he “can’t do this anymore,” the source explained.
Even though Miley and Liam were separated for a while before she was photographed making out on the yacht with Kaitlynn, once Liam saw those photos he decided it was time to file for divorce. That was it for him, seeing those photos and then all the Soho House stories thereafter.
Last week, a source told PageSix that Cyrus and Carter were all over each other at West Hollywood’s Soho house. Now, a source at Elle.com says that rumor is false. But regardless, the two women have been spotted together back in Los Angeles after their Italian getaway. So that has to be tough for Hemsworth to hear about. Even still, the source at E! has explained that Hemsworth’s care for Cyrus hasn’t changed. “He doesn’t want anything bad for Miley at all,” the source said, adding that while it is a tough time, he’s okay. “He’s sad but he’s honestly fine overall. He wants to just get this done.”
Yesterday, Cyrus took to Twitter to address everything going on between her and her soon-to-be ex-husband. The entire thread reads:
I can accept that the life I’ve chosen means I must live completely open and transparent with my fans who I love, and the public, 100% of the time. What I cannot accept is being told I’m lying to cover up a crime I haven’t committed. I have nothing to hide. It is no secret that I was into partying in my teens and early 20’s. I have not only smoked, but advocated for weed, I’ve experimented with drugs, my biggest song to date is about dancing on molly and snorting lines in the bathroom. I fucked up and cheated in relationships when I was young. I lost a massive Walmart deal at 17 for ripping a bong. I got kicked off hotel Transylvania for buying Liam a penis cake for his birthday and licking it.I swung on a wrecking ball naked. There are probably more nudes of me on the internet than maybe any woman in history. But the truth is, once Liam & I reconciled,I meant it, & I was committed. There are NO secrets to uncover here. I’ve learned from every experience in my life. I’m not perfect, I don’t want to be, it’s boring. I’ve grown up in front of you, but the bottom line is, I HAVE GROWN UP. I can admit to a lot of things but I refuse to admit that my marriage ended because of cheating. Liam and I have been together for a decade. I’ve said it before & it remains true, I love Liam and always will. BUT at this point I had to make a healthy decision for myself to leave a previous life behind. I am the healthiest and happiest I have been in a long time. You can say I am a twerking, pot smoking , foul mouthed hillbilly but I am not a liar. I am proud to say, I am simply in a different place from where i was when I was a younger.
Although they haven't been seen together recently, Miley Cyrus posed with Liam Hemsworth and a fan following a hike in Canada, where she apparently wore her beloved 2Pac shirt and no pants.
iHeartRadio Ultimate Pool Party Presented By VISIT FLORIDA At Fontainebleau's BleauLive - Main Stage Show
In June, she made a serious statement in a vintage Versace dress at the iHeartRadio Ultimate Pool Party. She's become a serious fan of the brand, which is beloved by rappers, in recent months.
New Myspace Launch Event
Cyrus seems to hate traditional clothing these days, so here she is in a rather perplexing combination of half-jeans, half-sweats.
2013 Billboard Music Awards - Arrivals
She's all about a sexy jumpsuit these days, and we loved the Balmain ensemble she wore to the Billboard Music Awards back in May.
"PUNK: Chaos To Couture" Costume Institute Gala
While many who attended the "PUNK: Chaos to Couture" themed Met Gala this year didn't exactly obey the theme, she certainly did—showing up in a chic Marc Jacobs ensemble with her hair fully spiked.
Rachel Zoe - Front Row - Fall 2013 Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week
At the Rachel Zoe show at Spring 2013 fashion week, Cyrus rocked a jumpsuit—and we don't think she's changed out of one ever since.
US-ENTERTAINMENT-AWARDS-MTV
Wowza! In a plunging black Emilio Pucci gown, Cyrus made her first appearance since chopping off (and bleaching) her hair at the hands of Chris McMillan, the man behind "The Rachel."
Australians In Film Awards & Benefit Dinner 2012 - Arrivals
Just a year ago, before their relationship drama was splashed around in the tabloids, the happy couple celebrated their engagement on the red carpet for the Australians in Film Awards in June 2012.
2012 Billboard Music Awards - Arrivals
Bombshell alert! In a plunging white Jean Paul Gaultier ensemble, Cyrus captivated the crowd at the 2012 Billboard Music Awards.
Premiere Of Lionsgate's "The Hunger Games" - Arrivals
The first sign that crop tops would be a mainstay in her wardrobe: The Emilio Pucci look at "The Hunger Games" premiere in March 2012. It may have been Hemsworth's big night, but let's face it, we all remember this outfit.
2012 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Graydon Carter - Arrivals
Clad in Roberto Cavalli, Cyrus went for old Hollywood glam at the February 2012 Vanity Fair Oscar party.
2012 People's Choice Awards - Backstage And Audience
She showed signs of being fashion forward in this David Koma dress with a large sheer panel, but she was still far from where she is today.
American Giving Awards Presented By Chase - Arrivals
This nude halter dress was far more prom than ratchet at the American Giving Awards in December 2011.
Nickelodeon's 24th Annual Kids' Choice Awards - Arrivals
LOS ANGELES, CA - APRIL 02: Actress/singer Miley Cyrus arrives at Nickelodeon's 24th Annual Kids' Choice Awards at Galen Center on April 2, 2011 in Los Angeles, California.
Premiere Of Paramount Pictures' "Justin Bieber: Never Say Never" - Arrivals
Nowadays she channels Rihanna, but back in February 2011 her style inspiration was clearly Stevie Nicks.
The Last Song Premieres in Los Angeles
For their first public appearance as a couple at "The Last Song" premiere back in March 2010, Cyrus donned a one shoulder black dress. These days, we would be shocked to see her in a dress that didn't have sheer panels or Versace medallions covering it.
