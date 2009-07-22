Liam Gallagher of Oasis Will Cut You

Last night, Oasis played a show in London and lead singer Liam Gallagher lost his shit.

Apparently a student threw something at the singer as soon as Oasis opened their show at the iTunes Live festival. An enraged Gallagher alluded to both a coin and a drink as the unidentified flying object. I mean…I often confuse my change with my morning coffee so I can see how easily this can be a mix up.

Anyway, for the rest of the show Gallagher would not let the incident go. Taking it so far as to change the words of Lyla to address the culprit. I’m not going to re-type the adapted lyrics because I’m a classy lady but here’s a link to NME for you to read it; I don’t even know what half of these swear words mean.