Liam Gallagher Confirms He Doesn’t Design Any of His Clothing Line

Notorious British bad boy and former Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher started a clothing line called Pretty Green a few years ago. A quick browse of the line’s website shows that it’s actually pretty cute. It’s nothing groundbreaking, but in terms of men’s casual clothing, it’s definitely on trend and a somewhat viable competitor to way more famous brands. It also proclaims that it is a “British clothing label founded and designed by Liam Gallagher.”

Well, based on an interview in The Telegraph, the latter piece of that statement is definitely not true, but at least Liam now admits it (unlike many other celebrity “designers” — we won’t name names!). According to this interview, Liam tries pieces on when they arrive to him. “If it isn’t cool it gets binned,” he said. “I know people might buy it anyway and not everyone’s me, but that’s how it is: You’ve got to look at every detail, otherwise you’ll end up selling s—.”

Regardless of what goes on in the Pretty Green studios, the line is apparently selling well. With first year revenues around £4 million, Liam is taking Pretty Green to an international audience. And who better than Liam to do it, as he fancies himself quite the fashion expert. As he told The Telegraph, “I haven’t got a favourite brand, I haven’t got a favourite designer. I like what I like. I spend a lot of money on clothes so I know my s—. In fact, I probably spend more on clothes than 90 percent of these fashion people because they get it all for nowt.”

There’s truly something to be said for Liam’s unabashed arrogance. We only hope he’ll be guest editing a fashion glossy sometime in the near future …