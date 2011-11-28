LG Rings Up Prada For Another Phone Collab Debuting In 2012

Calling all Fashionistas: a new PRADA Phone is on the way! The fashion mega brand has previously linked up with LG twice before, but version 3.0 will be the first smartphone designed by the Italian luxury house to be powered on Android.

While limited details are being released, so far the phone is boasting an 8-megapixel camera and is said to rock 1000 nits of brightnessthat’s double what the ever-popular iPhone delivers!

Will a sleek black design, and brand name make you an Android convert? Looks like you’ll have to wait until early 2012 to try to grab your own mobile phone to find out.

[via Slash Gear]

