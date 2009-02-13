Lewis and Ashley Jeanne Fall 09 Presentation

LEWIS Fall 2009 Collection from LEWIS on Vimeo.

Last night’s presentation by Lewis and Ashley Jeanne was an intimate affair in the back garden of Bobo. After making our way through the chic West Village eatery, we were greeted by a very stylish crowd excited to see Alison Lewis’s second collection and Ashley Granata’s line of beautiful scarves. This time around she featured more beautiful printed silks in effortless shapes with strong vintage inspiration.

Photo: Meg Cuna

Each piece of the collection is the kind of thing you’d want to mix and match together every day. And, you can expect compliments when you do. Some favorites were the cross-front buttoned dress and red and black circle tank.

After the presentation, the crowd moved over to the after party at Kingswood to celebrate a great presentation.

Congrats Alison, can’t wait to see what’s next!