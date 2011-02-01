Levi’s And Opening Ceremony Join Forces For A Chambray Dream

What do you get when you take a legacy denim brand, a cool kids high fashion mecca and an easy breezy Spring denim trend? The latest collaboration between Levi’s and Opening Ceremony, hitting stores in February timed for New York Fashion Week.

The collection includes eight pieces, four for girls and four for boys who may or may not split time between Brooklyn and the LES. Terry Richardson shot the campaign, and although the white background is there, a Milo Ventomiglia look alike and Terry Richardson glasses, all the models are fully clothed.

The Levis Chambray by Opening Ceremony collection will be available at Levis stores and online as well as Opening Ceremony and OpeningCeremony.com with prices randing from $175 – $300. I’m digging the men’s pull over for myself – and you?