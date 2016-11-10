Editor Wish List: 20 Fashion Gifts We’re Coveting This Season

‘Tis the season for decorations, holiday parties, and, of course, adding the pieces you’ve been dreaming about to your holiday wish list. Whether you’re plotting a complete wardrobe overhaul or simply looking to add a few more staples to your closet, options abound this time of year, with some of the best finds coming from heritage brands that we have a long (happy) history of shopping.
Right now, it’s Levi’s we’re lusting after, namely the brand’s cool trucker jackets—available in a slew of washes and styles, and perfect for customizing with patches and pins—along with plush winter accessories, and staple separates that’ll carry us through the season.
Ahead we’ve rounded up 20 Levi’s holiday gifts we’re coveting, which are perfect for the fashion obsessives on your list. (Feel free to snag us a trucker while you shop.)
"My cousin Sherry complimented me on my trucker jacket so I’ll be getting her one of her own this holiday. She happens to love embroidery so that's an added bonus!"—Melissa Medvedich, Creative Director
Authentic Trucker Jacket, $70; at Levi's
"Truth be told, I want this cozy, sherpa-lined denim trucker jacket for myself, but I’ll be good and give it to my best friend Janet for the holidays—so I can borrow it from her instead. I love how it’s a throwback to the ones we wore in high school together, and with the '90s resurgence happening in fashion right now it’s not only nostalgic but totally on-trend."—Cristina Velocci, Managing Editor
Authentic Sherpa Trucker Jacket, $148; at Levi's
"This boyfriend trucker jacket is so cozy and adorable—it would be perfect for my cousin, who has the cutest tomboy style and always needs extra layers since she lives in New England."—Hannah Hickok, Lifestyle Editor
Wool Boyfriend Sherpa Trucker Jacket, $178; at Levi's
"Leather, wool, and all black? I selfishly want this for myself."—Christina Grasso, Social Media Editor
Wool & Leather Authentic Trucker Jacket, $248; at Levi's
"Everyone needs a good transitional fall-to-winter jacket, and the comfy lining will do the trick on those days when it’s not quite time to drag out the parka. I’d give this to my friend to keep her warm through autumn."—Bibi Deitz, News Editor
“This wear-with-anything jacket is great for layering over my many, many dresses—plus, I’m a huge Brady fan, so what better way to subtly show off my team spirit.”—Jessica Teves, Editor-in-Chief
NFL Denim Trucker Jacket, $108; at Levi's
"You can’t not like vests. Even if you don’t think you’d wear a denim vest, you definitely will wear a denim vest, especially if it’s over a sheer black turtleneck or a slouchy grey sweater (a.k.a. the two fantastic ways I wear denim vests)."—Chloe Metzger, Beauty Editor
Authentic Trucker Vest, $55; at Levi's
"I love stars and think they’re such a fun way to add flair to an outfit. I would give this to my friend Starr, because that’s her name and I’ve got jokes!"—Christina Grasso, Social Media Editor
Starla Sweater, $50; at Levi's
"I got majorly into the neck-scarf trend this summer, but who says they don’t work for the cold weather, too? This bandana style is a classic."—Lauren Caruso, Site Director
Gather Bandana, $20; at Levi's
“I love a good pair high-rise jeans, and these feel custom-made for me—consider them my go-to uniform all season long!”—Jessica Teves, Editor-in-Chief
721 High Rise Skinny jeans, $128; at Levi's
"My brother's wife loves a good plaid shirt. They're casual, yet classic—and the slouchy boyfriend fit makes this one really modern and cool."—Candace Napier, Designer
Boyfriend Workwear Shirt, $45; at Levi's
"This classic, versatile saddle bag would be a great gift for practically any woman on my list, but I’d likely end up giving it to my sister-in-law, who has built up quite the "purse collection by my own hand. It’s the perfect accessory to take her from work to date night with her boyfriend, and I love that the removable tassel doubles as a keychain—and a second present!"—Cristina Velocci, Managing Editor
Saddle Bag, $65; at Levi's
"I’ll be getting this for mom! She’ll totally love this Iconic Western Dress with leggings and boots!"—Melissa Medvedich, Creative Director
Iconic Western Dress, $60; at Levi's
"My cousin is at college now, and she could definitely use a solid backpack to get her from class to class. This one could carry all of her heavy books around campus, and keep her both organized and stylish—it's a serious upgrade from what she'd find at the campus bookstore and will go with anything she wears."—Bibi Deitz, News Editor
Eureka Nylon Backpack, $65; at Levi's
"Sweaters are a foolproof holiday gift—who doesn’t like being cozy?—and this one from the premium Levi's Made & Crafted line has a fun print I know one of my friends would love. Plus, she has an appreciation for finer things, so I know she'll love all the extra attention to detail."—Hilary George-Parkin, Fashion Editor
Levi’s ® Made & Crafted™ Sportswear Sweater, $225; at Levi's
"I love to top off every winter look with a fun beanie, and this Bordeaux-colored pick will look great with my usual all-black outfits."—Lauren Caruso, Site Director
Knitted Pattern Beanie, $20; at Levi's
"I pretty much only wear skinny jeans, and I pretty much am always disappointed by the lack of long lengths for tall people (hey-o!). These 710s not only come in additional lengths, but also a zillion colors and fabrics, meaning anyone with any taste in denim can find a pair they'd like."—Chloe Metzger, Beauty Editor
710 Super Skinny Jeans, $69; at Levi's
"I love how chunky this leather belt is. I’d give one to my mom, so she could cinch it over dresses, tunics, and sweaters to give them a little more shape this winter."—Hannah Hickok, Lifestyle Editor
Contrast Loop Belt, $25; at Levi's
"One of my good friends just moved to Chicago and she LOVES the color navy. Winters there are really rough, so I know she'd put it to good use!"—Candace Napier, Designer
Cable Knit Scarf, $45; at Levi's
"Because gifting yourself still totally counts, I’d get these to wear while running around the city shopping for everyone else on my list."—Hilary George-Parkin, Fashion Editor
Folsom Chelsea Bootie, $120; at Levi's