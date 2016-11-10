Editor Wish List: 20 Fashion Gifts We’re Coveting This Season

‘Tis the season for decorations, holiday parties, and, of course, adding the pieces you’ve been dreaming about to your holiday wish list. Whether you’re plotting a complete wardrobe overhaul or simply looking to add a few more staples to your closet, options abound this time of year, with some of the best finds coming from heritage brands that we have a long (happy) history of shopping.

Right now, it’s Levi’s we’re lusting after, namely the brand’s cool trucker jackets—available in a slew of washes and styles, and perfect for customizing with patches and pins—along with plush winter accessories, and staple separates that’ll carry us through the season.

Ahead we’ve rounded up 20 Levi’s holiday gifts we’re coveting, which are perfect for the fashion obsessives on your list. (Feel free to snag us a trucker while you shop.)