The New Levi’s x Hello Kitty Collab Is Too Damn Cute for Words

If any character has stood the test of time, it’s Sanrio’s Hello Kitty. Most of the characters I loved as a child have come and gone as new TV shows and kids’ movies pop up on streaming services daily. However, this new Levi’s and Hello Kitty collaboration proves that one kitty and her friends remain relevant well into my young adulthood. Hello Kitty was around way before I was even thought about, and I’m sure she’ll stay around long after I’m gone. Celebrating the 45th anniversary of Hello Kitty, Sanrio teamed up with Levi’s to create a special collection honoring the world’s cutest cat cartoon. (Sorry, Garfield. You just aren’t as adorable.)

Both Hello Kitty and Levi’s are iconic brands, so it only makes sense for the two to pair up for a special fall/winter 2019 collaboration. Hello Kitty is one of those characters that remains ageless. She’s for kids, teens and adults alike—and this adorable clothing collection is a great example of Hello Kitty’s influence. No matter your age, you can rock Hello Kitty like she’s going out of style (though she most likely never will). From denim jackets and hoodies adorned with her name and face to Hello Kitty tees and jeans, this Levi’s x Hello Kitty collection will leave you looking like the stylish fan I know you are. “Hello Kitty® x Levi’s? I think we’re going to need another word for cute,​” says Jonathan Cheung, SVP of Design Innovation at Levi’s. I agree.

To give you a little taste of the collection, I rounded up some of my favorite Levi’s x Hello Kitty pieces. All of the items below are available on both the Levi’s and Sanrio sites, as well as select Sanrio stores. You might want to jump on it, though, because sizes are already going quickly. After all, she is the most iconic kitty in the world.

