Levi’s® Curve ID Denim Perfect Fit For Fall: Victoria

The Levi’s brand recently introduced a new denim fit system that’s reinvented the way women shop for jeans. Unlike other brands,Levi’s Curve ID is based on the shape of a woman’s body, not her size. SoLevi’s Curve ID provides a custom fit that celebrates the curve of a woman’s body.

How does Levi’s Curve ID work? Well, it’s actually pretty simple, Levi’s has come up with a system where customers answer questions about their waist and seat measurements as well as their typical fit issues. The Levi’s Curve ID Fit Finder will then help determine your perfect fitting pair of jeans on the Levi’s website to find your perfect fit. You can also go to a Levi’s Store for a one-on-one consultation!

StyleCaster chose the lovely and vivacious Victoria to get a custom fitting by a Levi’s Fit Expert at the Levi’s Store, to help her find a perfect look for fall. Victoria has a very busy and active lifestyle, and she loves the modern and versatile look of a skinny jean. It turns out that Victoria is a Demi Curve, from the Levi’s Curve ID range of Slight, Demi, Bold and Supreme.

After Victoria’s fitting at the Levi’s Store, we whisked her away to a day at the salon for hair and makeup with Arrojo’s magic making team. Scroll through the slideshow above to view the process and the final outcome of fall fit perfection.

For more information on our relationship with Levi’s cmp.ly/3

Victoria models the Demi Curve skinny jeans in Starlight.

Victoria browses the vast style and wash selection the Demi has to offer.

Getting primped and pretty at the Arrojo salon in SoHo.

A new 'do is just part of the makeover process.

Perfectly polished and ready to slide into the Demi style for our cameras!

Levi's® modern denim technology ensure's that Victoria's jeans fit like a glove!

Victoria is the picture of a fall cool in these skinny denim paired with t-strap heels. This look is totally  appropriate for the work environment as well as a dinner with friends.

