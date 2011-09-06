Levi’s® Curve ID Denim Perfect Fit For Fall: Priscilla

The Levi’s brand recently introduced a new denim fit system that has reinvented the way women shop for jeans. Unlike other brands,Levi’s Curve ID is based on the shape of a woman’s body, not her size. SoLevi’s Curve ID provides a custom fit that celebrates the curve of a woman’s body.

How does Levi’s Curve ID work? Well, it’s actually pretty simple; Levi’s has come up with a system where customers answer questions about their waist and seat measurements as well as their typical fit issues. The Levi’s Curve ID Fit Finder will then help determine your ideal jean type on the Levi’s website to find your perfect fit. You can also go to a Levi’s Store for a one-on-one consultation!

StyleCaster met up with lingerie designer Priscilla at a Levi’s Store to help her find great jeans for Fall. Levi’s Curve ID jeans offer four fits – Slight, Demi, Bold and Supreme. Priscilla measured as a Bold Curve and we decided on a casual-perfect weekend look.

Once Priscilla found her new fall outfit, the team at Arrojo salon helped her complete the look. Scroll through the slideshow above to see pictures of the process and Priscilla’s perfect fit for fall look.

