Levi’s® Curve ID Denim Perfect Fit For Fall: Dania

The Levi’s brand recently introduced a new denim fit system that has reinvented the way women shop for jeans. Unlike other brands,Levi’s Curve ID is based on the shape of a woman’s body, not her size. SoLevi’s Curve ID provides a custom fit that celebrates the curve of a woman’s body.

How does Levi’s Curve ID work? Well, it’s actually pretty simple, Levi’s has come up with a system where customers answer questions about their waist and seat measurements as well as their typical fit issues. The Levi’s Curve ID Fit Finder will then help determine your perfect fitting pair of jeans on theLevi’s website to find your perfect fit. You can also go to a Levi’s Store for a one on one consultation!

StyleCaster met up with Dania, a college student in NYC, at a Levi’s Store to help her find great jeans for Fall. The jeans offer four fits – Slight, Demi, Bold and Supreme. For Dania’s shape, the Slight Curve jeans were the best fit. For a trend-worthy denim on denim ensemble, Dania chose the Slight Curve flare jeans.

Once Dania found her new Fall outfit, the team at Arrojo salon helped her complete the look. Scroll through the slideshow above to see pictures of the process and Dania’s perfect fit for Fall look.

For more information on our relationship with Levi’scmp.ly/3

Dania walks the New York City streets in style.

The 4 Levi's® Curve IDs. Dania is a Slight Curve.

Getting her measurements done by a Levi's® Fit Expert at the Levi's® Store

Perfect fit and trend-worthy pocket details.

Light and romantic makeup at the Arrojo salon to match her 70's inspired ensemble.

Voilà! Dania poses in her Slight Curve flare jeans.

