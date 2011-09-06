Levi’s® Curve ID Denim Perfect Fit For Fall: Charreah

The Levi’s brand recently introduced a new denim fit system that has reinvented the way women shop for jeans. Unlike other brands,Levi’s Curve ID is based on the shape of a woman’s body, not her size. SoLevi’s Curve ID provides a custom fit that celebrates the curve of a woman’s body.

How does Levi’s Curve ID work? Well, it’s actually pretty simple, Levi’s has come up with a system where customers answer questions about their waist and seat measurements as well as their typical fit issues. The Levi’s Curve ID Fit Finder will then help determine your perfect fitting pair of jeans on the Levi’s website to find your perfect fit. You can also go to a Levi’s Store for a one on one consultation!

StyleCaster asked Charreah, a New York City-based fashionista and relationship expert, to try on some fall denim with us. With the help of a Levi’s Fit Expert at the Levi’s Store, Charreah found out that the Supreme Curve jeans were the fit for her. The classic Skinny style in Pitch Black looks perfect for Fall!

To complement Charreah’s stylish outfit, we stopped by Mizu where she was pampered and given the glam treatment. Scroll through the slideshow above to see pictures from Charreah’s day and her fabulous Fall look!

