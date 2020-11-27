Hailey Bieber’s Favorite Jean Brand Is Over Half-Off Today

As someone who is usually either in a dress or a velour tracksuit, I can be incredibly picky with my jeans. But whenever I see Hailey Bieber sporting her signature crop top-and-Levi’s-jeans combo, I’m convinced I need to step out of my comfort zone and start wearing them more. There isn’t a better time for me to experiment more with denim, as the Levi’s Black Friday sale is happening now on Amazon. Looks like there’s no turning back for me now!

Bieber loves herself some Levi’s, whether it’s a ‘90s-inspired balloon pant, a pair of short-shorts or an oversized denim jacket. Her ability to turn a casual jeans look into a serious style moment deserves all the praise. Yes, she’s a model, so it’s not shocking that she can rock denim like nobody’s business. And no, I probably won’t look as cool as she does, but I’ll certainly try—especially if I can do it for a steal!

For Levi’s Black Friday sale on Amazon, the brand is offering super steep discounts on many of its popular styles, including high-rise skinnies, pull-on jeans, and even western-style shirts and trucker jackets. There’s pretty much something on sale no matter what your sartorial mood. You can copy Bieber from head-to-toe, and wear her favorite Wedgie Icon jeans with a matching denim jacket for a Canadian tuxedo look (a lowkey homage to her husband?), or channel a Cameron Diaz in Charlie’s Angels vibe and sport a bootcut style. It goes without saying, if a new pair of jeans has been on your wishlist, the time to hesitate is through.

Black Friday is really the best time to do a closet refresh and treat yourself to some new ‘fits. After you find your dream pair of Levi’s, you can hop on over to the SHEIN Black Friday sale and pick up some cute and affordable tops to match. There are so many style possibilities. (Even if you’re still holiday shopping for your loved ones, you won’t feel too guilty picking up some stuff on sale for yourself. You deserve it, hello!)

Chances are, a lot of these Levi’s styles are going to be selling out fast, so now’s the time to add them to your cart. Below you’ll find a few ideas to get you going, including some of Bieber’s faves as well.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Levi’s Women’s Ribcage Straight Ankle Jeans

Bieber is a big fan of cropped Levi’s and wears them in a variety of ways. I especially love it when she does a white tee and a black moto jacket. (It’s also very ‘90s Winona Ryder.) The Ribcage Straight Ankle Jeans would be perfect for that look.

Levi’s Plus-Size 721 High Rise Skinny Jeans

If you want a classic style that will go with anything, get a pair of Levi’s famous High Rise Skinny Jeans. These are popular for a reason—they’re comfy, and they come in a good range of washes.

Levi’s Classic Bootcut Jeans

That early 2000s flared pant look is back with these Classic Bootcut Jeans, and I love it. As I said earlier, you can totally pretend you’re in the original Charlie’s Angels movie fighting crime with Cameron Diaz, Drew Barrymore and Lucy Liu in these babies.

Levi’s Wedgie Icon Fit Jeans

These jeans may not have as deep of a discount as the other one, but it’s worth grabbing this Bieber fave while you can. She wore the Wedgie Icon Fit Jeans with a black bodysuit and boots, a super chic look you can easily replicate.