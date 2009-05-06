Name: Leven Rambin

Age: 18

Occupation: Actor/Student

Location: Los Angeles



1. First things first: Where do you shop? Do you have a secret store?

I love Confederacy, Decadestwo, Maxfield, Intermix, and Resurrection in LA. Also, I am a steadfast patron of the trusty H&M, Urban Outfitters, and Forever 21. In New York, my favorites are Topshop, Barney’s CO-OP, and Bergdorf Goodman. My secret store (maybe not so well-kept) is Zara. I can always find something current, flattering, and affordable. They also have an expansive range of accessories and beautiful shoes!



2. What is the ultimate item on your wish list this season?

In my fantasy world, I would love a pair of the YSL Cage shoes. Realistically, I am dying for a pair of Zooey Deschanel for Oliver Peoples sunglasses, the new Kasil tuxedo jeans, Chloe sandals.

3. Who are your favorite designers?

Marchesa, Jason Wu, Chloe, Adam Lippes, Timo Weiland, Moschino, Basil Soda



4. If you could swap closets with anyone, who would it be?

Camilla Belle, Dita Von Teese, or Drew Barrymore

5. What are your favorite online destinations?

whowhatweardaily.com, twitter, imdbpro.com, perezhilton.com, thesaurus.com, lafitness.com

6. If you had a time machine, which style era would you visit first?

the 1950s- I love the silhouettes of the dresses and the women that filled them in.



7. If you could get personal fashion advice from one person, living or dead, who would it be?

Edie Beale



8. If you could emulate the style of a fictional character, who would it be?

Daisy Buchanan or Carrie Bradshaw

9. Tell us about the five pieces you find yourself buying, wearing, and replacing over and over again.

Ray Ban classic wayfarers

Frye leather boots

Jenni Kayne leather motorcycle jacket

Guiseppe Zanotti booties

Cheap Monday tuxedo jacket



10. How much is too much to spend on a pair of shoes?

$500! Or get them on sale!



11. Who is your style soul mate?

Dita Von Teese. She has a beautiful body and a fearlessness I could only wish for!



12. It’s your Final Supper—who’s there and what meal do you ask for?

I don’t want to think about this! I suppose my family, my boyfriend, Katelyn Tarver, and Jesus. And maybe Paul Rudd so I could finally tell him how I feel. Sweet potato, French Fries, Clinton Street Bakery blueberry pancakes, Coffee Bean Soy Vanilla Ice Blended, Real Food Daily Mexicali Chopped Salad with blackened tempeh ( kind of depressing to realize that I would ask for a salad), a BBQ Chicken sandwich. Then I’d die swiftly of heart failure.



13. Did you go to Prom? What did you wear?

No prom unfortunately, but to a similar school event I wore a really cute lime green chiffon cocktail dress by Laundry by Shelli Segal and hot pink snake skin pumps. It was actually pretty chic for 8th grade!

14. What theme song best describes your life?

“That’s What You Get”- Paramore

15. What inspires you?

Traveling, the desert, photographs, my mom, fashion shows, documentaries