Levamisole Dosage Confirmed to Play Part in DJ AM’s Death

Adam Goldstein, or DJ AM, officially joined the sadly long list of entertainers who have died from a drug overdose on Tuesday, says the New York medical examiner. The much-loved entertainer had been clean over a year and had just wrapped the MTV series Gone Too Far, where Goldstein aided in substance interventions.

According to the medical reports, Goldstein had ingested a combination of cocaine, OxyContin, Hydrocodone, Vicodin, Xanax, Ativan, Klonopin, Benadryl, and Levamisole (which is illegal, but was originally used as an animal dewormer).

The loss of this artist has seriously rocked the entertainment scene, his friends, and family; don’t let his death be in vain. If you or anyone you know is suffering from a substance problem, seek help. Here are a few loving organizations to turn to:

Alcoholics Anonymous

National Institute on Drug Abuse

Comprehensive Addiction Treatment