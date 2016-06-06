You Can Hire an Actually-Affordable Interior Designer, Thanks to This Cool New Company

STYLECASTER: What was your thought process like when deciding to launch Laurel & Wolf?

Leura Fine: As an interior designer, working with a variety of budgets and spaces, I saw that technology had drastically shifted the way people were approaching the process of designing their homes and businesses. Pinterest and Houzz were used for inspiration, and e-commerce made better-looking products accessible to customers at a wide array of price points—but neither were solving the problem of putting it all together.

It also seemed crazy to me that I would meet people every day who desperately wanted and needed professional design help, but couldn’t afford it. Meanwhile, almost every designer I know was looking for ways of building their own businesses. Other opaque and offline industries had successfully leveraged technology to move into the future, so why shouldn’t interior design? Once I decided this is definitely something that people want, that is when I raised venture capital. That first round of funding is always very challenging, but you learn as you go, and my pitch now is definitely a lot stronger than it was two years ago! It only took six months to go from idea to launch.

What does an average day look like for you?

As the CEO of Laurel & Wolf, I oversee a team of more than 65 employees and am involved in every facet of the business. I work with my directors and execs to make sure we move towards our quarterly goals as well as work on our long term strategy. I spend a lot of time working with our investors, developing the culture of L&W, and doing HR and hiring. I try to get in workouts in the morning and my evenings are packed with industry and work-related events. When I have free time on the weekends, I love to cook, hike, horseback ride, and check out new well-designed spots.

Who has been a major influence on your career and aesthetic?