Let’s Hear It For Some Rad Oscar Nominated Music

The 84th Annual Oscars are coming up this Sunday and we cannot wait to see who the winners will be. One thing we can’t ignore is that music plays a vital role in movies and the award ceremony itself, and this year’s nominees for Original Score and Original Song are quite a unique mix.

One of the contenders for Original Song is “Man or Muppet” from The Muppets. The heartwarming music and lyrics are by Bret McKenzie but are sung by one of our fave funny guysJason Segel and the puppetWalter. The only other nominee in the category is the fun and upbeat “Real in Rio” from Rio.

While the nominees for Original Song are each from family-friendly films, those in the category for Original Score are somewhat opposite. John Williams may come out on top with this Oscar since both of his scores for The Adventures of Tintin and War Horse are nominated. Other contenders are scores from the silent filmThe Artist, the CGI pictureHugo and the drama filled Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy.

It’s hard for us to predict who will win as of now, but with so much talent, we’ll be happy no matter who wins. Who do you think deserves the award for Original Song and Original Score? Let us know your picks in the comments section below!

Didn’t see some of the nominees in theatres? Check out the music video for “Man or Muppet” below: