Let’s Get Physical – Rock Your Workout Gear As Daywear

The arch of a back in a scoop neck leotard covered in gushing water on Jennifer Beals in Flashdance. The braided and glittery wonder of Olivia Newton John’s headband in her 1981 music video for “Let’s Get Physical.” We wear our workout gear three to five times per week why not style it out and take it for a spin on the town? Below are a few fashionable looks to exercise:

1. The Leotard

The leotard,a unisex skin-tight one-piece garment, has the scoop neck and 3/4 sleeves of which style dreams are made of. For less than $20, you can head to the local dance studio or shop online to pick one up and you’ve got an incredibly versatile piece. Pair with high waisted Citizens of Humanity Dark Denim Bootcut jeans, an orange Boyfriend skinny belt from Gap and booties. Et voila. The perfect outfit for every day of the year.

2. Sports Bra

Marlene Dietrich was an actress with an incredibly strong sense of style who rocked masculine pieces with maximum feminine fits. Lady didn’t fear black trousers with front pockets and suspenders. Step your menswear inspired looks up to the next level by pairing suspenders and pants withan ultra luxe Sports Bra like The Jan Bra from BodyRock Sport. It’s a distressed and majorly fashionable element to finish off your outfit like a sugar-free cherry on top.



3. Shapewear

Shapewear is underwear, technically meant to be worn under your clothes. Or is it? When it’s as cool colors and smooth and full coverage on your naughty bits as the DKNY Smoothies, we’ve got ourselves a bike-short-inspired dare-to-go-there winning look. Pair them with your favorite oversized tee from 8th grade gymnastic and flat oxfords and baby, you can ring my bell.

4. Yoga Pants

I believe a woman’s stretch yoga pant is as perfect for downward facing dog as it is for running errands and brunching with the upper crust. I often lounge around in my black bootcut pant long after class is done and secretly never want to take them off. If you’re jetting off to brunch after class and want to keep comfy in your pants, pair them with a crisp white button down boyfriend shirt and slip on some animal print flats. Inspired by a young Audrey Hepburn, this look is the new casual chic.

5. Bodysuit

Lastly, one must not dismiss an Outlaws of the Borderone piece shiny bodysuit. When paired with super high booties and the best in activewear accessories (jumbo braided headband, stacks of bracelets over stacked athletic wristbands etc) it’s the best way to get physical on the dance floor.