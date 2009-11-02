Letoya Luckett: Sneak Peek Behind the Scenes of Video Shoot with Ludacris

Remember Destiny’s Child‘s LeToya Luckett who went solo in 2006 with a self-titled album? Well she’s back on R&B’s forefront with her new hit single “Regret” featuring Ludacris; check out behind the scenes action here. The song is about that ex (who we’ve all had) who realizes you were the best thing that ever happened to him after it’s too late, hence the name.

Her new album “Lady Love” hits stores in August and features “Regret,” which is now number 11 on Billboard Hot 200. With guest voices like Estelle and MIMS, we’re pretty sure you’re not going to want to miss out!