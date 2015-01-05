Let This Victoria’s Secret Swim Video Kickstart Your New Year’s Resolutions

If anything was going to jump-start your fitness resolutions, it’s this.

We might be able to hide the second (okay, third) helping of Christmas pudding under layers right now, but the Victoria’s Secret angels are here to remind you that the season of swimwear is edging closer, and a bikini ain’t as forgiving as a winter coat.

Victoria’s Secret today released a teaser of its swim 2015 trailer, which is fronted by Candice Swanepoel, Lily Aldridge, and more models who definitely didn’t go back for seconds on Christmas Day. The seaside campaign is shot in Hawaii and showcases the supermodels getting sandy in the upcoming Victoria’s Secret swimwear line.

Obviously, we had to share the video–nothing ignites our love/hate relationship with the gym quite like models in swimwear. Click play to see close-ups of Victoria’s Secret’s finest writhing on the sand in slow motion.