Let the Love Flow: The 2009 Vienna Life Ball

The 17th annual Life Ball in Vienna was exceptionally star studded this year. This year’s ball, which raises funds and awareness for HIV and AIDS, chose Let the Love Flow as its theme, and guests like Eva Longoria and Tony Parker (who were taking a break from the Cannes Film Festival) partied with President Bill Clinton while enjoying a performance from Katy Perry. The real star of the night – Pamela Anderson, who came out looking like a mix of Charo (you know you remember her from the Love Boat days) and Malibu Barbie carrying a giant boom box. We will be having nightmares about this gold getup for days.