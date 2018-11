The city seems to be packed with pop-up shops lately, but the latest is one we can really get on board with. Racked reports that New Jersey tourism officials opened the Jersey Shore Store yesterday on Broadway and 11th Street. Local specialties abound at the new store including speakers playing Bon Jovi and Jimmy Buffett, salt-water taffy, professional poker and blackjack lessons, and performances by popular shore DJs. Jersey stereotypes abound.