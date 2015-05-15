This Is How the Drunk Crustaceans Do Summer!

The brainchild of DJ, photographer, (and one of our StyleCaster Creators) Leslie Kirchhoff and her artistic partner in crime Drew B. James, “Drunk Crustaceans” is a photo series capturing shrimp, crabs, lobster, and other shellfish in various states of being fabulously inebriated. Photos of drunk shrimp? What’s not to love?

The world first met the Drunk Crustaceans when they broke the internet this spring with their amazing debut of “Kim Krustacean” on Paper magazine’s cover, and continued to love them when they starred in a limited-edition calendar that helped raise funds for the Plastic Pollution Coalition, a global alliance working to stop plastic pollution and help our aquatic friends drink in peace.

Well now the Drunk Crustaceans are back! This time with a set of postcards from their warm weather travels that will all but assuredly inspire your next vacation. From Driftwoodstock, New York to Clamtauk Beach, these glossy stills capture the glamorous adventures of inebriated shellfish looking for a good time.

Check out the awesome styling and photography by Kirchhoff to get yourself in the mood for summer.

Want your own beautiful set of postcards to send out to your summer friends and family? You can purchase a set of 5 for $10 here!