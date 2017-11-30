StyleCaster
5 Sex Positions That Work for Almost Every Couple (Lesbian, Straight, and Everything in Between)

5 Sex Positions That Work for Almost Every Couple (Lesbian, Straight, and Everything in Between)

by
I’m a firm believer in the sexuality spectrum—that is, the idea that sexuality and gender roles aren’t necessarily binary (gay/straight; female/male) but rather, deeply fluid. Who we’re attracted to doesn’t have to fall into a clearly labeled, defined category like “lesbian” or even “bisexual”—it can be messy, gray, and constantly changing, and that’s perfectly fine.

In my many years of editing articles for women’s magazines and websites, I’ve produced plenty of gender- and sex-positive content—from how one incredible trans woman found her own personal style and why kinky sex makes people healthier to super-adventurous sex positions to try. And while we’ve always focused on being as inclusive as possible, it’s more challenging than you’d expect to find sex positions that work for couples of all gender combinations, sexual orientations, and lifestyles.

That’s why I’m especially excited about this particular sex position guide, which features options geared specifically toward lesbian couples. It’s not just because this particular demographic is underserved in this area (which, from my research and experience, it is), but also because if two women can do these moves, pretty much any other combination of people can pull them off, too. And the more people who get pleasure out of these positions, the better I’ve done my job, as far as I’m concerned.

So go forth, sex-positive, sexually fluid warriors, and enjoy these kinky moves and tips.

STYLECASTER I Lesbian Sex Positions | Sideways 69
Sideways 69

The sideways 69 is relaxing, decadent, and efficient for giving both partners equal amounts of pleasure. Pro tip: Use a pillow to prop up your head for extra comfort.

*Gay, lesbian, and hetero-friendly

STYLECASTER I Lesbian Sex Positions | North Face 
North Face

Feel like taking control and getting your partner's full attention? Then straddle his or her face and let them focus completely on pleasuring you (without putting your full weight on them, please!).

Then switch places and return the favor.

*Gay, lesbian, and hetero-friendly

STYLECASTER I Lesbian Sex Positions | Kneeling Scissors  
Kneeling Scissors

You don't have to be super-flexible to get the feel-good benefits of this position. Even if your leg doesn't reach a 90-degree angle, both partners will feel the spine-tinglingly good effects of this high-friction position. Lady-on-lady couples: Once you're warmed up, the strap-on is your friend here.

*Gay, lesbian, and hetero-friendly

STYLECASTER I Lesbian Sex Positions | Cradled Clam 
Cradled Clam

We'll be the first to admit that this position's name is decidedly unsexy—but who cares? Once you're in position, giving or receiving all kinds of pleasure, the name won't mean a thing.

*Gay, lesbian, and hetero-friendly

STYLECASTER I Lesbian Sex Positions | Wrapped Spoon
Wrapped Spoon

This cozy pose is one of the best for feeling intimate with your lover while also being efficient about getting the "little spoon" off. Big spoons can reach around and give the front partner plenty of digital attention, or use a strap-on until it's time to turn around and face each other.

*Gay, lesbian, and hetero-friendly

