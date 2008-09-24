Les Chiffoniers–The Perfect Black Legging

The ubiquitous, never-ending search for the perfect black legging has officially ceased. Ladies, feast your eyes now, thank me later. Brand new London-based line Les Chiffoniers’ black leather leggings are the best things I’ve seen in ages. They’re painted-on-tight, unbelievably sexy, and…wait for it….flattering. On the body, they have the effect of sucking everything in like Spanx and thereby acting as camoflauge to excess winter weight. Seen on stylish gals everywhere from Kate Moss to Juliette Lewis, and on the bodies of professional mannequins like Jessica Stam and Lily Donaldson, these little babies should go directly to the top of your fall shopping list.

And if, for some bewildering reason, black PVC pants aren’t Priority Numero Uno for you, then Leena Similu, the label’s St. Martins-trained head designer whose pedigree includes serving as Head Designer for the likes of Stella McCartney and Jil Sander, has other fantastic stand-alone pieces in her line. I’m personally hankering after a silver sequin blazer and a snug black PVC motocross jacket myself.

The best part? You can buy two pieces (silver sequin leggings and black leather leggings) right on Net-a-Porter, who picked the line up this season.