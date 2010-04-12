Les Arts Décoratifs in Paris Cancels Kate Moss Exhibit For Lack of Sponsorship

Image from INF

Apparently, Kate Moss is a bit less of an enigma than originally assumed or people are just continuing to run out of money. Les Arts Dcoratifs in Paris announced Friday that their planned exhibition Kate Moss Myth has been officially canceled due to a lack of funds from sponsorship, reports WWD.

After delaying the highly anticipated presentation, which was originally slated for last November, the museum has now decided to throw in the towel on the Brit super.

The concept was to display a series of iconic images of the one-time poster girl for heroin chic. With Moss’ stellar performance in retail via coveted collaborations, and a roster of bold name photogs who have shot the insanely photogenic one Ryan McGinley, Steven Meisel and Gary Hume to name just a few Kate Moss fans from the art world, fast fashion (Topshop), and high fashion (Longchamp) are breathing a collective sigh of chagrin. There are currently no plans to move the exhibit elsewhere.

