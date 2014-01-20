Found: A Perfect Leopard Sweatshirt to Dress Up or Down (And It’s Only $20!)

What: A super-soft and comfortable cotton sweatshirt with a wide boatneck and sporting a feminine black-and-gray leopard print from JCPenney’s new Xersion activewear line.

Why: Because it’s not so often you find a stylish sweatshirt that happens to be part of an activewear line. This piece is fantastic as an in-between top as you travel between your house and your Saturday morning yoga class; or, you can easily dress it up with a pair of fabulous skinny jeans and a sky-high stiletto boot.

“I’m excited to partner with JCPenney to showcase ways to feel great from the inside out,” Dancing with the Stars dancer Karina Smirnoff, the face for the line, said in a statement. “These clothes are comfortable, super cute and sexy, and fit the body in all the right places.”

How: As mentioned, one of strongest points of this topper is its versatility. But here’s another thought: buy it a couple sizes too big, then wear one shoulder off–“Flashdance” style. An additional idea: wear the oversized version over a billowing LBD, then use a brightly colored belt to cinch in your waist.

There’s really so much to do with this simple piece, and we’re obsessed!

Leopard sweatshirt, $20; at JCPenney