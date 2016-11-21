Why You Need a Pair of Leopard-Print Shoes, Like, Now

Wearing leopard print is a fashion power move par excellence—it gives even the most meh outfit a jolt of excitement and sex appeal. Plus, from Saint Laurent to Zara, it’s just about everywhere this season.

Going straight for the coat can be intimidating—though we highly recommend you give it a shot—but a printed pair of loafers or ankle booties paired with denim or easy monochrome is a solid entry-level take on the trend.

In small doses, animal prints look sophisticated in a grown-ass-woman kind of way—few people would argue, for instance, that J.Crew’s calf-hair d’Orsay pumps are anything less than office-appropriate. Or if you are looking for something a little bit wild, Alice + Olivia’s lug-sole platform booties should be your new go-tos.

