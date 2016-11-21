StyleCaster
Why You Need a Pair of Leopard-Print Shoes, Like, Now

by
Photo: Getty Images

Wearing leopard print is a fashion power move par excellence—it gives even the most meh outfit a jolt of excitement and sex appeal. Plus, from Saint Laurent to Zara, it’s just about everywhere this season.

Going straight for the coat can be intimidating—though we highly recommend you give it a shot—but a printed pair of loafers or ankle booties paired with denim or easy monochrome is a solid entry-level take on the trend.

MORE: 33 Over-the-Knee-Boot Outfits to Copy This Season

In small doses, animal prints look sophisticated in a grown-ass-woman kind of way—few people would argue, for instance, that J.Crew’s calf-hair d’Orsay pumps are anything less than office-appropriate. Or if you are looking for something a little bit wild, Alice + Olivia’s lug-sole platform booties should be your new go-tos.

MORE: Upgrade Your Cold-Weather Wardrobe With These 25 Winter Dresses

In the slideshow, shop 20 pairs of leopard-print heels, loafers, boots, and more—plus see how to wear them with outfit ideas from a few of our favorite bloggers.

Photo: Little Blonde Book 

Photo: Little Blonde Book

The Lou Loafer, $94.50 (was $128); at Madewell

Photo: Madewell

Andrea Slip-On, $550; at Sarah Flint

Photo: Sarah Flint

Brown Leopard-Print Backless Loafers, $110; at River Island

Photo: River Island

Leopard Ponyhair Mule Slide, $425; at Jenni Kayne

Photo: Jenni Kayne

Photo: And I Get Dressed 

Photo: And I Get Dressed

L’Autre Chose Leopard-Print Ankle Boots, $639.88; at Farfetch

Photo: Farfetch

Alice + Olivia Harper Leopard-Print Booties, $357 (was $595); at Shopbop

Photo: Shopbop

Monica Boots, $120 (was $210); at Cecelia New York

Photo: Cecelia New York

Tom Ford Leopard-Print Calf-Hair Ankle Boots, $1,590; at Net-A-Porter

Photo: Fashion Landscape 

Photo: Fashion Landscape

Kam Leather Sneaker, $120; at Kenneth Cole

Photo: Kenneth Cole

Printed Leather Sneakers, $89.90; at Zara

Photo: Zara

Leopard-Print Sneakers, $44.99 (was $59.99); at Mango

Photo: Mango

Charlotte Olympia Purrrfect Leopard-Print Calf Hair Sneakers, $695; at Net-A-Porter

Photo: Net-A-Porter

Photo: Memorandum

Photo: Memorandum

Colette d’Orsay Pumps, $378; at J.Crew

Photo: J.Crew

Morley Leopard Mules, $375; at Charlotte Stone

Photo: Charlotte Stone

Sam Edelman Lola Leopard Calf Hair Heel, $160; at Revolve

Photo: Revolve

Tabitha Simmons Margot Calf Hair Loafer Pump, $745; at Bergdorf Goodman

Photo: Bergdorf Goodman

Photo: Silk and Suits 

Photo: Silk and Suits

Monda Leopard-Print Sandals, $295; at Reiss

Photo: Reiss

Saint Laurent Candy 125 Leopard-Print Velvet Heeled Sandals, $630; at Selfridges & Co.

Photo: Selfridges & Co.

Leopard-Print Lace-Up Pump, $69.90; at Express

Photo: Express

Barneys New York Leopard Calf-Hair Viola Pumps, $159 (was $395); at Barneys Warehouse

Photo: Barneys Warehouse

