What: A soft wool bomber jacket with a barely-there leopard print.

Why: We love an animal print as much as the next girl, but when it comes to outerwear, it’s often best when it’s subtle. This jacket also looks super-soft and cozy, and it doesn’t hurt that it’s 50% off.

How: The motif is so muted that this piece will go with pretty much anything, but we especially like it with a basic T-shirt, skinny jeans, and a solid ankle boot.

By Zoe animal print bomber jacket, $245; at ASOS