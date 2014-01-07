Want: A Haircalf Leopard Backback That Turns Into a Crossbody Bag

What: This awesome haircalf leopard-print backpack.

Why: Lest you still think backpacks should only be worn by those hurrying to math class or those setting out for a camping adventure, we’re here to tell you that the recent emergence of the fashion backpack seems to be here to stay, and we’re all about this super-sleek version that’ll look fantastic all winter. The best part? It’s kinda like buying two bags, as a slide connects the shoulder straps for cross-body wear.

How: We’d rock this on a standard workday with an overcoat and jeans, or out at night with a cute minidress, tights, and a pair of killer ankle boots. Of course, since leopard’s totally the same thing as a neutral in our book, it’ll technically pair with pretty much anything in your clsoet.

Oliveve Dottie Haircalf Backpack, $429; at Shopbop