Want: A Leopard-Print Box Satchel Perfect for Winter

What: An Italian leather box satchel with just the right amount of leopard-print calf hair trim and golden hardware.

Why: Because in the right amounts, leopard print is the perfect addition to any winter outfit. And the silhouette of this bag, combined with the little top handle, makes for a whole lot of adorable.

How: With just about any look, this guy will look fabulous. But we especially love the idea of wearing it with a black sheath-dress and a solid set of metallic heels. Drape a leather coat over your shoulders, and you’re all set in style!

Leopard Box Satchel, $550; at Etienne Aigner