Wait, Leonardo DiCaprio ISN’T Dating Rihanna?

The celebrity rumor mill’s been running on overdrive this month with news that Leonardo DiCaprio and Rihanna are an item, with no real proof other than the fact that they were spotted at a a party or two together. Except now, Leo’s people just put out the #RiCaprio fire with a statement denying the relationship.

A rep for the “Wolf of Wall Street” star told the Los Angeles Times that the actor “is single and has been for some time,” adding that he’s “been focused shooting” a new adventure drama called “The Revenant” in Canada” for months.

The pair was first linked in January after both partying at the Playboy Mansion, which is presumably part of DiCaprio’s weekly routine. A “very reliable source” (or random person who may or may not have been at the party) then told TMZ that RiCaprio were spotted “swapping spit” at the bash, and all hell broke loose. Since, they’ve been seen in the same room, and possibly even interacting, a few times, with grainy photos of the pair released online earlier this week.

Oh well. This story was good while it lasted, but celebrity dating rumors are usually disappointingly false—just ask Emma Watson and Prince Harry.