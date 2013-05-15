Leonardo DiCaprio Raises Record-Breaking $39 Million For Charity at Art Auction

So not only is Leonardo DiCaprio a jet-setting modelizer who loves a good hotspot, he also happens to be one of the most philanthropic stars today. Case in point: The art auction he organized this past Monday with Christie’s raised a total of $38.8 million for his wildlife foundation—a record-breaking figure.

For the big night, DiCaprio brought out the big guns, and asked 33 artists to contribute pieces. Now, bear in mind these weren’t no name artists who he found painting portraits in SoHo. They were boldfaced art house legends like Banksy, Julian Schnabel, and Peter Beard. Of course, he also opened his Rolodex when it came to the A-list crowd who came to buy said art. Audience members included Bradley Cooper, Tobey Maguire, Salma Hayek, and of course her deep-pocketed hubby Francois-Henri Pinault, who probably had $39 million in his wallet at the time of the event.

According to Page Six, the most exciting moment of the night was a battle between famed gallerist Larry Gagosian and Naomi Campbell’s billionaire ex-boyfriend Vladimir Doronin, who fought over the purchase of a $6.5 million abstract painting by Mark Grotjahn. Gagosian eventually won—which seems fair—he does represent the artist, after all.

As for DiCaprio, he didn’t go home empty handed, and shelled out $735,000 for a work by Murakami. We wonder what Jay Gatsby would say.

