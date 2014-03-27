Found: A Pair of Undies Covered in Leonardo DiCaprio’s Face

What: A pair of panties covered in Leonardo DiCaprio’s face, from irreverent online shopping site Shop Jeen.

Why: Do we really need a reason? It’s a pair of undies. Covered in Leonardo DiCaprio’s face. And not only that, it’s Leo circa the “Titanic” years, when he was still young, fresh, and completely free of all the mental images he now conjures after his role in “The Wolf of Wall Street.”

Basically, having older Leo on your underwear seems vaguely creepy; but young heartthrob Leo makes sense. And if Leo really isn’t your jam, they also have undies with young versions of Johnny Depp, Kanye West, and James Franco on them.

How: Well, since they’re underwear, we highly recommend you wearing them under your pants, dresses, skirts, and any other garments you typically wear. However, Leo turns 40 on November 11 of this year, and on that day we (unofficially) recommend that you wear them somewhere visible in celebration.

Yung Leo panties, $36; at Shop Jeen