You Might Have Missed Leonardo DiCaprio Singing the Cutest Little Song at the Oscars

He’s just trying to be a good sport, but it ended up making a Leonardo DiCaprio Oscars 2020 meme come to life instead. The 45-year-old actor found himself seated front row at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California for the 92nd annual Academy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 9, which couldn’t have been a better seat in the house for Janelle Monae’s opening number. Or maybe the worst seat in the house? Leo got roped into their act in a way he definitely wasn’t expecting.

When Janelle Monae, 34, kicked off their number with a rendition of “A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood,” it seemed like the show was secured to the stage. Except, the singer eventually followed up the cover with a rewritten version of “Come Alive,” where they started up and call-and-response jam with actors in the front row. And that includes none other than our Best Actor nominee.

While seated alongside his fellow co-star, Brad Pitt (who just took home his first Oscar for Best Supporting Actor in Once Upon a Time..in Hollywood), Leo found himself at the end of Janelle’s microphone. Janelle, who was dressed in flowery a head-to-toe ensemble, didn’t let him back out. Ever the charmer, Leo played along as best he could, letting out a little la la la la. He tried, y’all. And we loved it.

While the jury’s still out on whether or not Leo will take home a win for his role as Rick Dalton in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood, he’s already a winner as preferred wholesome meme content of the night. Oh, and as the champion of Camila Morrone’s heart.

The 23-year-old model and the longtime Titantic star were spotted sitting next to each other inside the Dolby Theatre. The couple, who are famously private, decided to break the trend for Hollywood’s biggest night. We’re shook, but not complaining!