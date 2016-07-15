So, Leonardo DiCaprio and Nina Agdal Are *Definitely* Dating

If Leonardo DiCaprio‘s love life were a movie, it would be an epic—with an impossibly good-looking cast to boot. Yesterday, the actor confirmed his latest relationship, with 24-year-old Sports Illustrated model Nina Agdal.

According to the Daily Mail, the pair were photographed on the beach in Malibu Thursday, kissing, canoodling, and otherwise looking very much like a couple. While the fact that they’ve been dating has been a fairly open secret for the past few months (earlier this summer, they took a trip together to Montauk, New York, and were spotted by Page Six’s spies), they’ve kept it publicly under wraps until now. But paparazzi pics don’t lie, and it doesn’t take a tabloid body-language expert to decipher what’s going on in these photos:

An Oscar and a new girl in one year? Leo’s certainly on a roll.