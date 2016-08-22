Leonardo DiCaprio and Nina Agdal Have Minor Car Accident in the Hamptons

If you’re going to get into a car accident, do it in the Hamptons and be sure to hit Leonardo DiCaprio. That’s what happened to one woman this weekend when her Mini Cooper rear-ended Leo’s Range Rover, and Leo appeared at her window ready to help.

Page Six reports Leo, who was with his girlfriend, Danish model Nina Agdal, was incredibly kind to the unidentified woman. She was upset not only because her much-smaller car suffered the most damage, but also — we’re going to assume — because she just rear-ended Leonardo DiCaprio.

The actor came over to her car, helped her out and over the guardrail, and invited her to come wait for the police with himself and his girlfriend. “She was shaken up. Leo was nice about it,” a witness told Page Six. He motioned for her to come with him, and he helped her over to the guardrail so she could rest.” If only all car accidents could end like this.