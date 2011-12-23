Leonardo DiCaprio Is The Ultimate Modelizer: A Retrospective

When you are outrageously wealthy, gorgeous, and we all still have a crush on you from Titanic, you basically have your pick of every genetically perfect specimen in the world to date. Of course, I’m referring to Leonardo DiCaprio.
If you watched Sex and the City before it was a big budget film disaster, back when Carrie lived in Blahniks instead of Louboutins, you know what a “modelizer” is. A modelizer is essentially a dude who only dates models. Over the years, Leonardo has proven himself to fit this mold perfectly.
Page Six reports that Leo is now getting serious with Erin Heatherton, a Victoria’s Secret model. In honor of his latest love, let’s take a look back at Leo’s lucky ladies, shall we? Check out the gallery above for a glimpse into one of the best little black books of all time.
How it all began: Leo dated model Kristen Zang on-and-off for a few years during the 1990s. Look at what a little muffin he is!
Leo and Gisele Bündchen were sort of the hottest couple ever. They also had an on-and-off relationship from 2001 to 2005. She ended up marrying football great Tom Brady, a Leo lookalike.
On to the next: Leo began a relationship with Bar Refaeli soon after his break-up with Gisele. The couple dated on-and-off (surprise) from 2005 until 2011. Frankly, they always looked miserable together to me.
He allegedly rebounded from Bar with model and socialite Emma Miller.
Blake Lively's not exactly a model, but Karl Lagerfeld calls her the "American dream girl" and Christian Louboutin is obsessed with her, so she passed his test, and the two had a summer romance in 2011.
Leo was allegedly hitting on the WAY too young Karlie Kloss at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show after-party.