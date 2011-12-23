Leonardo DiCaprio Is The Ultimate Modelizer: A Retrospective

When you are outrageously wealthy, gorgeous, and we all still have a crush on you from Titanic, you basically have your pick of every genetically perfect specimen in the world to date. Of course, I’m referring to Leonardo DiCaprio.

If you watched Sex and the City before it was a big budget film disaster, back when Carrie lived in Blahniks instead of Louboutins, you know what a “modelizer” is. A modelizer is essentially a dude who only dates models. Over the years, Leonardo has proven himself to fit this mold perfectly.

Page Six reports that Leo is now getting serious with Erin Heatherton, a Victoria’s Secret model. In honor of his latest love, let’s take a look back at Leo’s lucky ladies, shall we? Check out the gallery above for a glimpse into one of the best little black books of all time.