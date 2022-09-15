Leo & Gigi Were Just Pictured Together For the 1st Time–See the ‘Flirty’ Photos of Them ‘Canoodling’

We’ve been hungry for evidence for weeks and we’ve finally got it. Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid have been photographed together for the first time since those dating rumors began to swirl.

The pair were snapped appearing to get quite cozy with each other at a party at the exclusive private member’s club Casa Cipriani in New York. Photos were obtained and published by the Daily Mail on September 13, 2022. (See the photos here.) From the looks of it, the party was quite loud so they’re leaning in close to each other to talk and in one photo, Leo looks to place his hand on her shoulder.

A source told Entertainment Tonight the following day that the Once Upon a Time…In Hollywood star and the supermodel “are dating” but they’re not rushing into things. “Gigi and Leo are dating and into each other,” the source said, adding that they looked “very flirty” at the party they were photographed at. “They were sitting in the dining room area and were canoodling and having a fun night out with each other,” the source said. Another source described: “A second source added, “Gigi arrived at Casa Cipriani a while after Leo did. They like going there because they can be private and not worry about pictures being taken of them or people noticing them too much. They are having a good time together and Leo is very attracted to Gigi… He likes her but things are still new.”

It seems to all but confirm what we’ve been speculating for weeks. Up until this point, we’ve only had the words of anonymous sources to tell us that Leo and Gigi have been hanging out, but these photos are a revelation. It also comes as a bit of a surprise as Gigi is 27 and a mother. The 47-year-old Leo has historically, and rather notoriously, hasn’t dated anyone past the age of 25. The rumor mill has been working overtime since Leo broke up with his girlfriend of four years, Camila Morrone. They were private, having never walked the red carpet together and only pictured together a handful of times in their four years of dating. Despite the fact that Camila turned 25 in early 2022, apparently, their relationship had “run its course” according to a source that spoke to E! News.