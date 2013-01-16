Leonardo DiCaprio Films Wall Street Flick at Legendary Restaurant Rao’s at 2 a.m.

For the past six months, the highly anticipated Martin Scorsese flick “The Wolf of Wall Street” has been filming all over the tri-state area, and for its final scene, they shot at legendary New York restaurant Rao’s in the wee hours of the morning this past Friday. According to Page Six, star Leonardo DiCaprio and the rest of the crew arrived at the Harlem eatery after the regulars left—which wasn’t until 2 a.m.—and wrapped at 6 a.m.

It’s still nearly impossible to score a reservation at Rao’s—let alone time to film—but luckily criminal investigator and Fox News contributor Bo Dietl (a regular at the restaurant) who has been consulted on the plot had to be on set, so he helped Scorsese make it happen. Other high profile projects shot at Rao’s include the video for Jay-Z’s “D.O.A.”

Founded in 1896, Rao’s is the only reason the swanky Upper East Siders ever tote their Birkin bags above 96th street—it’s located at 455 East 114th street. The restaurant’s staple dishes, like penne ala vodka and lemon chicken, are the stuff dreams are made of—but again, you’ll need to have a regular book a table for you if you want a shot in hell of enjoying it. In the meantime, you can scoop up Rao’s products at supermarkets worldwide.

Photo Courtesy of Rao’s